The Difference You Make

There are times in our lives and careers where we let doubt creep in and confidence go down. This especially happens when you are starting something new and are already a little out of your comfort zone.

Here are a few reminders if that feels a little like you this week:

Sometimes we get overwhelmed because we have so many things on our to-do list, and we forget that we make a difference.

Sometimes we compare ourselves to others wishing we had accomplished more, and we forget that we make a difference.

Sometimes we get frustrated with our production or our skill level in real estate, and we forget that we make a difference.

Sometimes we get upset with the decisions we’ve made in the past, and we forget that we make a difference.

Sometimes we punish ourselves for making the same mistake over and over again, and we forget that we make a difference.

Sometimes we forget we are not an accident; that we were put on this planet to make a difference.

That was the emotional side of the equation. Now for the logical stuff!

Here’s what statistics tell us…

Children who are raised in homes that are owned (not rented) …

Have 9 percent higher math grades

Have 7 percent better English grades

Have 3 percent less behavior problems

Have 25 percent higher high school graduation rates

Have 115 percent more likely to graduate from college

As a real estate professional, you are part of that equation and touching the lives of families and children for the better.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, the typical FSBO home sold for $200,000 compared to $265,500 for agent-assisted home sales. So, from a return on investment standpoint? You’re making a difference for your sellers, too.

What we do in this business matters. It affects the lives of families every day in your market. You provide service, value and resources that people truly need to ensure they are making the best possible decisions for their families. Remember that!

We’re here to help!

