Work on Self-Accountability to Increase Profits

When entering your real estate career, you will likely not want a manager breathing down your back. The fact that agents are largely their own bosses and run their business the way they see fit is one of the most attractive aspects of the career.

Unfortunately, this is a double-edged sword. For undisciplined individuals, the inability to hit sales goals can be compounded. Here are several tips for working on self-accountability to increase profits:

Set Goals

There are many benefits to writing down your goals. Whether it’s a five-year plan or simply a to-do list for the week, seeing what you need to accomplish can help you stay on track. However, a five-year plan can be useless unless you’re focused on what you need to tackle in the week ahead. If it’s easier, break down what you need to accomplish this week into 4-5 must-do tasks for each day—you can always add more.

Keep on Schedule

A weekly list is an excellent tool for keeping on schedule, but you should also have other tactics to hold yourself accountable. Focus on removing distractions, like social media, from your work area and work on tackling larger projects earlier in the day. Also, reward yourself if you get through a particularly long to-do list.

Seek Feedback

As an agent, it can often fall on your shoulders to seek feedback from a manager. Even if you feel like you’re where you want to be in terms of sales, there’s always room for improvement. Don’t be afraid to ask co-workers for honest advice. And, of course, be sure you’re receiving feedback from clients regularly.

