Platinum Living Realty Collects 10,000 Bottles of Water for Phoenix Rescue Mission

Staying cool and hydrated during Arizona’s summer heat is a challenge for homeless and at-risk families, like seniors and the disabled. To help the most vulnerable in the community survive extreme temperatures, local independent real estate agency Platinum Living Realty initiated a water drive to collect bottled water for those in need.

Platinum Living Realty Co-Owners Jay and Michelle Macklin originally had the goal of collecting 2,000 bottles of water, but support from staff, agents and partners helped them to collect more than five times that amount. At final count, the water drive collected more than 10,000 bottles of water. The company’s title and escrow partners, Title Alliance Platinum Agency, a Title Alliance affiliate, joined the efforts early on and donated 100 cases of water to help them meet the initial goal right off the bat.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received from everyone involved with Platinum Living Realty for our water drive effort,” says Michelle Macklin. “Our agents, partners and staff know all too well how unbearably hot it can get here in the Valley, and they were all eager to help those in need by participating in the water collection drive however they could.”

All water collected will be donated to Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code:Red Summer Heat Relief campaign, which provides water and other heat-relief items to vulnerable communities during extreme heat. According to Phoenix Rescue Mission, in Arizona, an average of 132 people dies from excessive heat during the summer months. For more information on what to donate or to start a Code:Red drive, please contact Catie Hammann at chammann@phoenixrescuemission.org or 602-346-3347.

For more information, please visit www.platinumlivingrealty.com or www.titlealliance.com.