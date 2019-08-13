5 Features Health-Conscious Buyers Want in a Home

Appeal to the health-conscious homebuyer with these five features…

Air Purifier

Air purifiers can protect from bacteria and viruses, as well as increase air quality.

Water Filter

Filtration systems remove contaminants and soften water – this means drinkable water from every tap, as well as healthier skin and smoother hair when bathing.

Fitness & Wellness Area

A fitness area makes it easy to incorporate a workout into the day and a wellness area is always an added bonus.

Clean Products & Materials

Clean building materials and non-toxic products help maintain the well-being of homeowners.

Proximity to Nature

Neighborhoods with biking and walking trails will draw homebuyers who like to be active.