How to Design a Welcoming Guest Room

Use these tips to curate a welcoming guest room.

Neutral Palette

Beige, ivory, and gray are stylish and inviting, but don’t be afraid to add energy with an accent color. 

Seating Area

A seating area allows guests downtime in privacy during the day.

Luxurious Linens

Always treat visitors to silky-smooth sheets, a cozy blanket and extra pillows.

Mind the Window Treatments

Use window treatments to infuse style, as well as create optimal sleeping conditions. 

Simple Essentials

Small details make all the difference. Consider a bedside table with a clock and place to charge your phone.  

Well-Stocked Bathroom

Stock the bathroom with moisturizer, toothpaste, shower essentials, and a fluffy set of towels!

