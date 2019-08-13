How to Perfect the Lighting in Your Home



Here are a few tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of your home’s lighting.

Assess the Space

Lighting needs vary from room to room, so it’s important to consider how you use each space.

Types of Lighting

There are three types of lighting: ambient, accent and task.

Ambient lighting is the foundation and provides basic illumination.

Accent lighting spotlights different details.

Task lighting is purely functional for where you need extra light.

Create Depth

Mixing different light sources will create a sense of depth throughout each room.

Smart Systems

From the touch of your phone, you can have control over all the lights in your home.