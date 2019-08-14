5 Simple Tips for Throwing a Housewarming Party

If you recently moved into a new space, you’ve undoubtedly invested a lot of time, energy and money into making your new house a home. And throwing a housewarming party is a great way to get all of your friends, family and neighbors together and show off your new digs. If you’re ready to unveil your new space, keep these five tips from Relocation.com in mind:

1. When it comes to throwing a party, it’s easy to go overboard and shell out more money than you originally planned, so setting a budget is crucial. Make sure your budget is realistic and in place before any plans are even made. And, by all means, stick to it!

2. While your party doesn’t necessarily need to have a theme, it’s always a good idea to have a few activities or games planned. Or, simply put together a playlist to add some background noise and let your guests mingle.

3. Deciding on your menu well ahead of time will eliminate unnecessary stress as the big day draws closer. Whether you’re cooking the food yourself, getting the party catered or even renting a food truck for the occasion, don’t leave these decisions until the last minute.

4. As the host, it’s your job to introduce everyone. While this can be a challenge with everything going on, name tags can be a great addition to your party if you have a bunch of guests. Have guests write their name as well as their relation to you, providing an easy conversation starter.

5. Be sure to thank your guests for taking the time to come to your housewarming party. If anyone brought a gift, take the time to write the person a thank you note.

By using these five simple tips, you’ll be able to host a successful housewarming party that’s sure to show off your new space, as well as introduce guests to both your home and each other.