Dos and Don’ts of Starting a Home Remodel

Whether you’re remodeling your bathroom, kitchen or whole house, proper planning is essential to project success. HomeAdvisor offers the following tips to help keep your remodeling project on track and avoid common mistakes:

Don’t be impulsive. Do your research.

It might be hard to imagine, but one of the biggest mistakes you can make is rushing headlong into a remodel without proper planning. You might be itching to get started, but beginning a project before you have every detail finalized could be a recipe for disaster. While the planning process varies, consider spending between one and two months planning your remodel.

Don’t be blindsided by costs. Do stick to a budget.

Going into a remodel without a clear spending limit will guarantee that you go over budget. HomeAdvisor’s True Cost Guide could help you get a better idea of how much you can expect your remodel to cost. Having your budget finalized before you meet with your contractors will ensure that you’re able to accurately compare quotes.

Don’t hire the first pro. Do interview and get quotes from multiple contractors.

Make sure you interview multiple contractors before moving ahead with your remodeling project. Taking the time to do so will ensure you hire the right professional at the right price. Considering that a remodel is only as good as the professional completing it, it’s essential to find a professional you can trust.

Don’t hire the cheapest pro. Do hire the one you feel most comfortable with.

It’s easy to make your hiring decision based on who charges the least. Beware: There’s probably a good reason a specific quote is the cheapest. Many experts advise tossing out the cheapest and most expensive quotes and hiring a pro whose quote is somewhere in the middle.

Don’t check out once you start. Do stay on top of project management.

Once you hire a pro, it’s easy to want to stay out of the way. But it’s always important to check in and get updates. Take an active role in your project’s management to avoid unexpected issues or delays.

Don’t have unrealistic expectations. Do be patient.

Understanding the reality of your remodel will allow you to approach your job with a helpful and knowledgeable attitude.

Before revamping your home, follow these simple tips to avoid going over budget, suffering setbacks or ending up with shoddy work. Proper planning will help you achieve the best results.