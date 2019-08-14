Top 5 Ways to Blow a Job Interview

Are you on the lookout for a new job? If so, you’ll want to be prepared and put your best foot forward when interviewing with a potential employer. While you may have stellar experience and superstar skills, making just one major interview blunder can dash all hopes of landing the gig.

According to a national study from The Creative Group, which polled advertising and marketing executives, the following represent the top five missteps that can ruin a job interview:

1. Pulling out your phone. Before entering the building, make sure your cellphone is turned off and put away. While you may be tempted to surf the web or check social media while waiting in the lobby, it’s better to sit patiently and peruse company literature that’s available. When the interview begins, give the person you’re meeting with your undivided attention.

2. Being tardy. Showing up even a few minutes late could signal to the hiring manager that you have little regard for his or her schedule; worse, it could cause you to miss the meeting altogether. Plan for any traffic and arrive about 10 minutes early for your job interview–this will also give you time to calm any jitters. If you think you’ll be late, call ahead and explain the reason for the delay.

3. Arriving empty-handed. Don’t assume hiring managers will have all of your application materials with them. Print extra copies of your resume, and bring a laptop or tablet with your online portfolio saved to the desktop so you can easily present it without an internet connection.

4. Dressing too casually. Even if the company you’re meeting with is laid-back, it’s usually not a good idea to wear flip-flops and board shorts, unless you’re interviewing with a surfboard company. Do some research to find out the company’s dress code, and choose an outfit that’s slightly more formal.

5. Complaining about a past job. Badmouthing former employers, colleagues or clients may lead hiring managers to question your professionalism and attitude. Although it’s okay–and often necessary–to discuss work-related challenges, show tact during these conversations. The ability to describe difficult situations diplomatically can turn the tables in your favor.

By avoiding these top interview mistakes, you’ll have a better chance of impressing potential employers and getting hired. Good luck!