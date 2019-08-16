What to do When Your Homeowners Insurance Gets Canceled

Your homeowners insurance company could decide to cancel your policy for several reasons.

But they may reconsider for these reasons…

If you filed several claims, the company might keep you as a customer if you made changes or repairs…

Or switched to a policy with an exclusion or a higher deductible.

Neglected maintenance and hazardous conditions could make the company consider your house uninsurable, unless you made major repairs.

If you installed a potentially dangerous feature, such as a pool, the company might refuse to insure your home unless you took safety precautions.

If you fell behind on premiums, explain your situation and try to work out a solution.