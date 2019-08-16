How to Pave Your Driveway

If your driveway needs to be repaved, choose a material based on the size of the area, weather patterns, and maintenance requirements.

Asphalt is always popular.

There are many options available, including recycled asphalt and tar and chip driveways.

Concrete is strong and can be stamped, stained, or dyed to create beautiful patterns.

Clay brick and concrete pavers look sophisticated.

And, they are easier to repair than other materials since the entire driveway doesn’t need to be ripped up.

Gravel comes in many colors, but the driveway can develop ruts and drainage problems if it isn’t installed correctly.

As with any home project, make sure you hire a qualified contractor.