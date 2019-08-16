What You Need to Know When Buying a House With a Well

Some people prefer the taste of well water over city water, but a well has drawbacks.

If you buy a house with a well, you’ll have to pay for inspections, water testing and electricity to run a pump.

And you’ll need to buy a generator or bottled water in case you lose power.

Contaminants in the soil could seep into well water and be harmful to your health.

Well water contains minerals that can cause skin problems. You may need to use a shower head filter or water softener.

Before you buy a house with a well, be sure to ask about its history and consider all the potential costs.