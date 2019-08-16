Reduce Stress With Hobbies

A hobby can help you relax, forget about problems, focus on something rewarding, and make you ready to tackle new challenges.

If you have an unfulfilling job or spend a lot of time alone, a hobby can provide a sense of purpose and accomplishment.

A hobby can also be a great way to make new friends with similar interests.

People who have hobbies are generally healthier and less stressed than people who don’t.

Remember that focusing on a hobby isn’t selfish. The happier you are, the more you will be able to contribute to others.

So make time to pursue your hobbies…or develop a new one!