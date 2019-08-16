Search
The Right Way to Get a Salary Increase

Deserve a raise at work? Know when and how to ask.

If you just achieved a major goal, it may be time to ask, but hold off if the company is struggling.

Research to compare your current salary to pay rates for similar jobs in your geographic area so you know how much to ask for.

Focus on your accomplishments and how they have improved the company’s bottom line.

Schedule a meeting with your boss so you can make your case without interruptions.

If the company can’t give you more money, ask for other perks.

Consider retirement contributions, stock options, vacation time, or the ability to work from home.

