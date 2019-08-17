Building Better Client Relationships

American Home Shield® Paves the Way to Long-Standing Relationships

John M. Franklin has always had an interest in housing. An agent with RealtySouth Over the Mountain’s Alford Avenue office in Birmingham, Ala., Franklin worked in both the mortgage service and construction sectors before moving into residential real estate in November 2015.

“I love helping people,” says Franklin. “A house or piece of property can be the biggest investment someone ever has the privilege to own. I ensure that my clients see me as a resource, not just someone who will stick a sign in the yard or visit a house with them.”

One way Franklin sets himself up as a client resource is by offering a home warranty on the properties he lists.

“The home warranty is a tool that provides a level of protection and comfort to buyer clients, but also allows sellers to feel like they’re providing a level of care to the buyers who have chosen to purchase their home,” Franklin explains.

Franklin’s business model focuses on client care, with an emphasis on building a superior working relationship before, during and after the sale.

“Negotiating a home warranty into the purchase contracts for my buyer clients is a great benefit to them. The home warranty provides coverage on components of the major systems and appliances in the house that they’re purchasing, which can help buyers feel more at ease with the process.”

Of course, not all home warranties are built the same.

Franklin has been offering clients a home warranty with American Home Shield (AHS®) since he started in 2015. “RealtySouth offers the base home warranty plan with the Seller Coverage Option through American Home Shield, with no cost due to the seller until the home closes,” notes Franklin. The Seller Coverage Option covers the main systems in the home during the listing period.

“That extra layer of protection can really help,” says Franklin, “especially with the stress of getting a home ready to list and show.”

Why does RealtySouth choose to work with American Home Shield?

“Business relationships are key in the real estate industry, and that doesn’t just apply to agents and clients; it’s all of the affiliate partners, too,” Franklin comments.

Franklin notes that his local AHS account executive, Tobi Pryor, is a wealth of knowledge who genuinely cares about her job and the people that interact with her, and has an excellent relationship with all of the agents in the area.

“If my clients choose American Home Shield, I know they’re in great hands because of Tobi’s dedication,” says Franklin, who can easily contact Pryor by phone, email or text whenever an issue arises. “She’s also an excellent networker and is willing to go the extra mile to make sure the agents she supports—and the homes that are covered with an AHS home warranty—are well taken care of.”

And when it comes to superior service, word of mouth travels fast.

“I’ve had clients brag on the amount of money and headaches they’ve saved just because they carry an AHS home warranty year after year.”

These bragging rights are a boon to Franklin’s client relationships, track record and overall business.

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate.