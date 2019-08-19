Dos and Don’ts of Staging Your Home

If you’re putting your house on the market, you’ll want to stage your home to impress potential buyers when they walk through your door. Strategically staging your home is a surefire way to help it sell faster and at the best possible price. Consider the following staging dos and don’ts for maximum benefit:

Do This…

Hang a mirror on the wall opposite the front door–or in a location close to the front door–so that prospective buyers can “see themselves” in your home.

Depersonalize your space and add breathing room by removing family photos, trophies, souvenirs and children’s artwork. Clean out drawers so they’re no more than 30 percent full.

Place only a few pieces of furniture in each room, and pull them away from the walls to make the room look bigger.

While neutrals are the de facto palette when selling your home, add a couple pops of color to an accent wall or cabinets to bring depth and personality to your home.

Highlight tech and green features. Today’s homebuyers are keeping an eye out for smart-home features and environmentally friendly elements, such as smartphone-controlled thermostats and energy-saving appliances.

Not This!

Don’t crowd a room with too-large furniture. If you crammed a king-size bed into your not-so-king-size bedroom, replace it with a queen.

Don’t try to mask unpleasant odors with perfumed candles. Have a professional cleaner get to the root of pet smells and musty scents.

Don’t use colors randomly. Use a variety of neutral colors that flow nicely from one room to the next.

Don’t confuse a room’s purpose. Make sure every room’s primary function is obvious–a bedroom should look like a bedroom, not a home office.

Don’t neglect your home’s exterior. Even if you’re listing your home in the middle of a dreary winter, make sure porches and patios are neat and tastefully accented with outdoor furniture and planters.

For more tips on how to make your home attractive to potential buyers, ask your real estate agent.