Improving Your MLS With Better Property Data

What happens when a vital tool that supports your members is discontinued?

That’s the dilemma that Intermountain MLS (IMLS) faced in 2016 when their MLS system vendor stopped producing its integrated tax platform. Fortunately, their vendor had recently formed a partnership with a new tax system provider, CRS Data , and offered IMLS the opportunity to transition to the new partner’s product, the CRS Data MLS Tax Suite.

We talked to Glenn Christoph, CEO of IMLS, to learn more about the transition and how the switch made things better for their members.

Data Teamwork

One of the biggest hurdles in changing tax systems is ensuring the quality of data matches or improves upon the data in the old system. Rather than relying solely on CRS Data to acquire this data, CRS Data and IMLS work together to make the data the best it can be.

“CRS Data seems to have a wealth of knowledge of data depository from their relationships with various counties,” says Christoph. “In addition to that, we have relationships with the counties we serve and we pull a tax data file and supplement or add to what we currently receive from CRS Data. So it’s both of us working on enriching the data.”

Once the CRS Data MLS Tax Suite was ready to go live with IMLS, representatives from the company came down for in-person training.

Improving the MLS With Statewide Coverage

IMLS is currently in the process of building statewide coverage in partnership with CRS Data.

“The process has been smooth,” Christoph says. “We’re mapping out the counties that we need and the data elements are pretty close across from county to county. CRS Data has done most of the majority of the heavy lifting on getting us there.”

Customer Service

For IMLS, better data comes from a better partnership with their tax system provider.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to at CRS Data is extremely helpful and has the customer in mind,” says Christoph. “It’s a high level of customer service that they provide.”

According to Christoph, CRS Data has not only been open to changes that IMLS requests, but enthusiastic about making those changes to better serve IMLS’ members.

“The CRS Data MLS Tax Suite is a robust program. It’s a value-add if you can offer it for your membership.”

For more information, please visit CRSData.com.