Zillow Now Partners With Over 250 Canadian Brokerages and Franchisors

Zillow has announced that more than 250 Canadian brokerages and franchisors have signed agreements to display listings on Zillow.com and Zillow’s mobile app. Recently signed brokerage partners include iPro Realty, RE/MAX Condo Plus, Living Realty and PSR Brokerage. Zillow also shared that it has seen a 32 percent year-to-date growth of monthly Canadian unique users. Additionally, more than 4,500 Canadian agents have profiles on Zillow.com, with more than 3,000 reviews of those agents by consumers.

“Zillow has long been a go-to real estate resource in the U.S. for consumers and our partners in industry, and it’s exciting to see more than 250 Canadian partners using Zillow,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer, Zillow Group. “Canadian listings on Zillow have the benefit of our audience of 195 million unique monthly users, which includes a quickly-growing Canadian audience.”

All brokers and franchisors signed on will have listings displayed on Zillow’s mobile app and website, which will include a description and photos of the property. Posting listings on Zillow is free for listing agents and brokers, and leads to listing agents are also free.

“We pride ourselves at being at the cutting edge of real estate,” says Jamie Johnston, broker of record and owner, RE/MAX Condo Plus. “We think our association with Zillow is another opportunity for our agents to demonstrate their value to the public.”

Rui Alves, CEO of iPro Realty, is also looking forward to the benefits of adding the brokerage’s listings to Zillow.

“iPro Realty has more than 1,700 agents who are constantly looking for ways to promote themselves, their listings and provide their clients with great service,” he says. “With our listings now visible to Zillow’s large, international audience of home shoppers, our clients will receive the advantage of their homes receiving even greater exposure.”

Kelvin Wong, broker of record for Living Realty, also sees the value of a partnership with Zillow.

“Living Realty believes in the benefit of Zillow’s online reach and their technology platform. We feel with the experience they have had in the U.S., they will be able to deliver to buyers and sellers in Canada the type of technology clients in the U.S. have enjoyed for years,” he says. “We look forward to helping our clients achieve their real estate success with the help of Zillow in Canada.”

Adam Stern, PSR Brokerage’s president of Resale, also shared his excitement for Zillow’s growth and expansion in Canada.

“PSR Brokerage is thrilled to be one of the first luxury brokerages to partner with Zillow in Canada. Our primary focus remains on elevating the businesses of our entrepreneurial agents through enhanced digital marketing strategies,” says Stern. “Zillow adds tremendous value to this initiative by providing our agents with tools and technology to assist in the global exposure and marketing of their listings.”

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.