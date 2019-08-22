4 Smart Home Features Luxury Buyers Want



These are the four smart devices luxury homebuyers are looking for…

Security

There are tons of options to keep your home safe with motion sensors, cameras and locks that can be monitored and controlled from any device.

Lighting

Smart lights do much more than set the mood when you’re entertaining. Motion sensors illuminate hallways at night and can turn on upon your arrival home.

Smoke Detectors

They may not be glamorous, but they’re one of those small details that make a difference.

Thermostat

Smart thermostats automatically adapt to your schedule and keep the temperature just the way you like. They also regulate themselves to be more energy efficient.