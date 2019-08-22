4 Ways to Create a Statement Ceiling



Here are a few stand-out ways to add a statement ceiling to your home!

Add a Pop of Color

Try a simple splash from the room’s existing color scheme or go bold with a hand-painted pattern.

Get Creative With Textures

From exposed wood to custom plaster ceiling treatments, textures add a new layer of depth.

Incorporate Unique Lighting

Dramatic chandeliers or pendants will take it to the next level while illuminating colors and textures more vividly.

Hang Wallpaper

Wallpaper doesn’t just belong on the wall! Traditional patterns and custom-made designs can be added to any ceiling.