4 Ways to Create a Statement Ceiling

Here are a few stand-out ways to add a statement ceiling to your home!
Add a Pop of Color
Try a simple splash from the room’s existing color scheme or go bold with a hand-painted pattern.
Get Creative With Textures
From exposed wood to custom plaster ceiling treatments, textures add a new layer of depth.
Incorporate Unique Lighting
Dramatic chandeliers or pendants will take it to the next level while illuminating colors and textures more vividly.
Hang Wallpaper
Wallpaper doesn’t just belong on the wall! Traditional patterns and custom-made designs can be added to any ceiling.