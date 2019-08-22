5 Reasons to Consider Installing a Pool

Most of us fondly recall our childhood summers at a friend’s house using their pool. Unfortunately, the older you get, the more you realize just how short Canadian summers really are. We typically enjoy about three months of bliss before the leaves turn and, before long, we’re shoveling our driveways again. Considering the short window of time we have to appreciate the heat, you might be wondering if it’s worth it to install a pool, but there are considerable advantages.

Privacy

Your kids love splashing around and playing Marco Polo, but wouldn’t you prefer to see them do it under your watchful eye than at a potentially unclean or unsafe local public pool? By giving your kids a pool, you’re giving them the opportunity to get exercise, burn off some energy, and enjoy the summer months in a safe and supervised environment.

Exclusivity

Every Canadian who didn’t grow up with a pool in their own backyard remembers the thrill they got every time they were invited over to a friend’s who did have their own private pool. Now that you’re an adult, you’re likely still jealous of your homeowner friends who have their own backyard oasis. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being the social hub of your friend group, even if it’s just because you’re the one who can throw pool parties.

Content Square 1.

Relaxation

The world is getting faster and more chaotic by the second. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to leave work at work with the advent of cell phones and digital culture. Since the 1960s, pool culture has represented leisure and luxury. Even if you don’t have kids, you and your spouse are likely to find the pool appealing after a long day at work.

Appreciation in Value

It’s no secret that homes with pools are the envy of every homeowner in the neighbourhood, but you’re also bound to catch the interest of buyers when you sell. Fewer homes have pools than don’t; installing one will attract buyers with bigger budgets who will be looking for a home that has this added luxury. You have less competition in the market because your home has something many homes lack.

Affordability

Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t actually that expensive to install a pool in Canada. It can be done for as low as $3,500 depending on the style you want, the contractor you hire and the budgeting tips you follow. It’s certainly not out of the range of possibility for a middle-class family living in the suburbs, and it makes for a great investment.