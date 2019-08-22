5 Tips for Designing a Unique Powder Room

Share This Post Now!



Here are five tips for designing a unique powder room…

Tactile Textures and Bold Patterns

Ornate patterns or unique textures can provide an unexpected visual pop.

Sinks That Inspire

Go with an exciting design for the sink and vanity, like a stone vessel or a marble under-mount.

Creative Lighting

Decorative sconces or lavish pendant lights illuminate the room while contributing to the overall aesthetic.

Daring Color Schemes

If you choose to stay away from textures and patterns, a unique color palette can make a statement.

Look Up and Down

Bold choices on the ceiling and floor ensure your powder room is a showstopper from top to bottom.