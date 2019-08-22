Keeping Your Eyes Healthy

Eye health is important to keep you seeing your best.

Get a comprehensive exam to ensure your vision is fine and for early detection of eye diseases.

You’ve likely heard eating carrots is good for your eyes, but don’t stop there. Fruits, leafy green vegetables and certain fish are helpful, too.

Always use protective eyewear when necessary, such as when playing sports and doing home improvements.

Also, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s UV rays.

Reduce eyestrain by not staring at computer screens or other objects for too long. Every 20 minutes, look away for 20 seconds.

For more eyecare tips, consult a medical professional.