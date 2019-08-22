New JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Franchise Set to Open in Palm Beach County

JPAR Franchising, LLC (Franchising Division) has recently entered into a new Expansion Agreement to further the brand’s presence across Florida. This office is set to open in November 2019 and will be located in Palm Beach, Fla.

As the fifth franchise location to open across the state, brokers, agents and communities will benefit from the advantageous networking opportunities and resources in conducting real estate transactions.

Frank Gay, CEO of JPAR Franchising, LLC, states, “As our fifth Florida location prepares to open in Palm Beach, our resolve to provide agents and clients a world-class real estate experience has never been stronger. As franchise owners and agents continue to join our JPAR family, the most common feedback we tend to hear is, ‘I wish I had done this sooner.'”

JP Piccinini, founder/owner of JPAR Brokerage, adds, “It is truly amazing how quickly JPAR is spreading throughout the state. Agents and brokers are consistently recognizing the value behind America’s No. 1 fastest-growing 100-percent commission brokerage and franchise, with major markets across Florida playing an essential part of our unyielding momentum.”

For more information, please visit www.jpar.net.