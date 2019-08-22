Secretary of Defense Honors Texas Real Estate Team With Employer Support Freedom Award

The Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group is one of 15 recipients of the 2019 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest U.S. government honor given to employers who go above and beyond for their National Guard and Reserve employees. As part of the award, team leader and broker/owner of RE/MAX Military City Levi Rodgers has been honored with an invite to the Pentagon on August 23.

This is the first time a real estate company of any size, let alone a sales team, has received the award. This year’s list of honorees includes national brands such as Chevron, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Cracker Barrel.

“It’s important that National Guard and Reserve members know they can serve Texas and the United States and not have to worry about the financial burden that often comes along with that service,” Rodgers says. “Whether it be through purchasing necessary equipment or providing pay to the service member while they’re deployed, The Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group at RE/MAX Military City is very proud to support warfighters and their families in any capacity.”

Rodgers is a former Green Beret who received a Purple Heart after surviving an IED explosion that killed four others in his patrol. Today, he continues to serve others through his real estate business. RE/MAX Military City specializes in helping members of the military and their families achieve the dream of homeownership. The company also actively recruits veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserves as employees. In fact, the soldier who found and rescued Rodgers after the IED explosion is a member of his real estate team.

Recipients of the prestigious Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award demonstrate exceptional understanding of the situations and duties of their Guard and Reserve employees. Appreciative employees nominate their employers, after which the nominations go through a series of reviews until a maximum of 15 employers are selected as recipients. Nomination submissions come from the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam-CNMI in addition to all 50 states.

