The Dos and Donâ€™ts of Creating a Monochromatic Room

Follow these dos and donâ€™ts when creating a monochromatic room.

Do start with a base color

Pick out the primary tone and how itâ€™ll be applied.Â

Donâ€™t feel like you have to stick to neutral tones

Be bold. The look pops with ambitious shades.

Do use a variety of shades

Use different shades that complement each other to add depth.Â

Donâ€™t overdecorate

Keep the decor uncluttered so that the room doesnâ€™t feel overwhelming.

Do focus on layers

Introducing different textures and patterns will provide layers that allow the room to flow.

Donâ€™t be afraid to break the color scheme

You can still have a surprising accent piece that creates a bit of contrast.