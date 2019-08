The Dos and Donâ€™ts of Creating a Monochromatic Room

The Dos and Don’ts of Creating a Monochromatic Room

Share This Post Now!

Follow these dos and don’ts when creating a monochromatic room.

Do start with a base color

Pick out the primary tone and how it’ll be applied.Â

Don’t feel like you have to stick to neutral tones

Be bold. The look pops with ambitious shades.

Do use a variety of shades

Use different shades that complement each other to add depth.Â

Don’t overdecorate

Keep the decor uncluttered so that the room doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Do focus on layers

Introducing different textures and patterns will provide layers that allow the room to flow.

Don’t be afraid to break the color scheme

You can still have a surprising accent piece that creates a bit of contrast.