The Dos and Donâ€™ts of Creating a Monochromatic Room

Follow these dos and donâ€™ts when creating a monochromatic room.
Do start with a base color
Pick out the primary tone and how itâ€™ll be applied.Â
Donâ€™t feel like you have to stick to neutral tones
Be bold. The look pops with ambitious shades.
Do use a variety of shades
Use different shades that complement each other to add depth.Â
Donâ€™t overdecorate
Keep the decor uncluttered so that the room doesnâ€™t feel overwhelming.
Do focus on layers
Introducing different textures and patterns will provide layers that allow the room to flow.
Donâ€™t be afraid to break the color scheme
You can still have a surprising accent piece that creates a bit of contrast.