Make Moving Day Easier

Moving to a new home can be overwhelming, but you can reduce the stress.

Start planning at least eight weeks before moving day to avoid a chaotic rush.

Determine what you’ll be taking with you and what you can get rid of. The less stuff you pack, the easier the move.

Stay organized by packing similar items together and clearly labeling boxes. This’ll save time and frustration once you unpack.

Ask loved ones for help, and have a reputable moving company handle most of the work.

On moving day, eat well for energy, stay hydrated and relax when necessary.

Take the stress out of moving, and enjoy your new home.

