Protecting Your Home From Carbon Monoxide

Share This Post Now!

There are simple ways to protect your household from dangerous carbon monoxide (CO).

Common causes of CO poisoning include improper use of fuel-burning appliances and faulty equipment.

Have a professional inspect and service your heating system annually to ensure proper operation.

Make sure your appliances are installed correctly and meet local building codes.

Never operate a portable generator inside your house or garage.

Don’t leave a vehicle running in your garage.

Never use gas ranges or ovens to heat your home.

CO is a colorless, odorless gas. For detection, install CO alarms near bedrooms on each level of your home.

If an alarm goes off, get outside immediately and call 911.