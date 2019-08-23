Protecting Your Home From Carbon Monoxide

There are simple ways to protect your household from dangerous carbon monoxide (CO).
Common causes of CO poisoning include improper use of fuel-burning appliances and faulty equipment.
Have a professional inspect and service your heating system annually to ensure proper operation.
Make sure your appliances are installed correctly and meet local building codes.
Never operate a portable generator inside your house or garage.
Don’t leave a vehicle running in your garage.
Never use gas ranges or ovens to heat your home.
CO is a colorless, odorless gas. For detection, install CO alarms near bedrooms on each level of your home.
If an alarm goes off, get outside immediately and call 911.