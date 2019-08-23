Taking It to the Next Level

I’m very happy that you stopped to read this. Why, you ask? Well, that’s simple. Whether your sales production is low or high, you will at some point think to yourself that you’d like to take your business (or your life, relationships, physical health or financial situation) to the next level.

There are coaches, accountability partners, significant others, friends, colleagues, office managers, brokers and all kinds of other people that are going to tell you that you’re capable of doing better, of doing more. And truly, they probably aren’t telling you anything you haven’t already thought about yourself.

So, it’s time to elevate—a very cool word. It’s like telling yourself to get your rear in gear and do more of what both you and I know you’re extremely capable of.

In previous articles, I’ve mentioned that the highest producers have only one huge difference that sets them apart from lower producers. That thing is simple: the activities they focus on each day. That’s it. Call it “execution.” Execution doesn’t guarantee quality of results. It does, however, guarantee that there will be results. It’s time to elevate your execution.

Don’t fool yourself. We are not in the business of relationships. Relationships are a byproduct of our business and our execution. They’re a byproduct of our activities. We’re in the lead-generation business, and most commission-based businesses are the same.

It’s time to stop the nonsense of you not being the person you’re capable of being. It’s time to elevate your execution. It’s time to go from occasional lead-generation activities to consistent lead-generation activities on a daily basis. Get uncomfortable. Even if you’re part of a huge team and leads are rolling in, look carefully at your business and ask, “Where can we elevate our execution?” You could farm your database, work your Top 50, implement a follow-up campaign, etc. There are always ways you can elevate.

One last thought: Being a real estate agent is not who you are. It’s only what you do. When you elevate your execution, you will learn to seek wisdom and ask for help because no one succeeds alone. You will learn and feel that you should push the boundaries and do better and create more so that you can spend more time being who you really are—and do it with those you love most.

Rick Geha of The Rick Geha Real Estate Team began his real estate career at age 22. Over the past 15 years, he’s led more than 1,000 classes and workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada and has presented keynote addresses to thousands of professionals from all industries and walks of life. He is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at Rick@RickGeha.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.