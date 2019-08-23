Ways to Escape a Creative Rut

Having trouble coming up with new ideas?

Feel like you’re stuck in a creative rut?

Go for a walk. Fresh air clears your mind, being outdoors stimulates your senses and exercise gives your body a boost.

Switch up your routine. Get out of your comfort zone to escape monotony and spur inspiration.

Write in a journal. You can prevent daily thoughts from getting bottled up and keep track of creative ideas.

Tidy up your home or office. Decluttering your actual space almost always frees up head space for innovative thinking.

Turn off distracting electronics. Give yourself an opportunity to be present with your own thoughts.

Get your creative juices flowing!