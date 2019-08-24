CEO Exchange: Bridging Your Brokerage With Opportunity

Approximately 250 brokers and industry leaders are meeting in New York City this September for RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange, our annual brokerage event featuring impactful insights, invaluable networking opportunities and powerful takeaways, being held at the Marriott Marquis September 18-19.
This year, our event is featuring more than 40 speakers, including brand executives, independent leaders, MLS representatives and teams, discussing the theme “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business.” Our highlights include:
September 18
- Keynote With Ryan Schneider: Surviving the New Real Estate Landscape
- Panel: iBuyers: Fight the Threat or Embrace the Trend?
- Panel: The Future of Real Estate: Which Models Will Win?
- Networking Reception: The Broadway Lounge at the Marriott Marquis
September 19
- Panel: The State of Real Estate Data: Have We Moved the Ball Forward?
- Panel: Independently Healthy: How Independent Firms Are Prospering in Today’s Market
- Panel: Technology That Means Business: How to Sort Through the Clutter
For complete details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker event with limited seating, and filling quickly. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.
