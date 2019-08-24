A Vast and Effective Toolbox Key to Continued Success

Realtors Property Resource® Leads the Way in Elevating Brands in a Competitive Market

When the team at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty finds a partner like Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) that provides unique services with dedicated support and a user-friendly interface, they not only stick with it—they utilize its platform in as many ways as possible.

The Naples-based firm fields more than 1,100 agents in West to Central Florida and North Carolina, and the analytics and custom-branded reporting tools they’re able to tap through RPR have gone a long way when it comes to elevating the brand.

“Our footprint is fairly wide and we brought RPR in and did a training in each market,” says Premier Sotheby’s International Realty COO Lena White, who oversees training for the company.

Working with RPR since mid-2015, White notes that these sessions exposed company associates to the vast and effective RPR toolbox.

Taking its training system to the next level, the firm launched an initiative called Connect earlier this year.

“We hired a director of Agent Engagement last year, Tracy Eisnaugle, and committed to putting more emphasis on our recruits’ first 30 days,” says White, who goes on to explain that the day-long Connect events feature a session that highlighted the latest RPR tools.

“We had the associates coming out of these sessions saying that they loved the system and feeling like they could use the [RPR] tools themselves, regardless of the level of technical skills they had,” says White. “And they knew they could do it because it was presented in such a great way. They walked out of the sessions saying, ‘I can do that.'”

Taking things one step further, White recently introduced a Likes to Leads training component, which was inspired by an RPR training session. It teaches agents how to integrate RPR into marketing activities, specifically Facebook Lead Ads.

“The Likes to Leads concept was a tool we could integrate so that our agents can take [RPR’s] library of resources and simply pick it off the shelf for whichever target audience they want to reach.”

And agents love the tool because they can set it and forget it, which allows them to devote more time to serving buyers and sellers—as well as leads.

Agents also have access to a useful resource center inside Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s intranet, which provides links to RPR and other training modules.

“We knew we needed to provide education when they needed it and how they needed it, so we offer about 10 resources with an overview of each product, and when they click on the one they want to explore, it takes them to a fully immersive page on how to use it. It’s very self-contained and lets associates explore each one from different perspectives,” says White.

“We even do lunchtime webinars with RPR, and we do it all in our own company language.”

A winning combination for everyone involved, the firm’s relationship with RPR has proven to be beneficial from the beginning.

“We always look at every product and tool based on the value it brings to each of our associates, and RPR is right there with us. Their staff is engaging and responsive, and their library of content is incredible, not just for agents, but for managing brokers, as well,” concludes White.

“If you’re not tapped into RPR, you’re missing out on great products and trusted information that will empower your associates to take their business to the next level.”

For more information, please visit www.narrpr.com.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.