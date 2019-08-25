Looking for Cold-Calling Success? Try Out These Tips

Cold-calling. When real estate agents hear that phrase, it’s hard not to think about rejection, right?

For many agents, cold-calling forces a person to come out of their comfort zone, and many struggle to be successful. It is essential to make a first impression, and many times, agents usually have about 10 seconds to do this before a person decides if the call is really worth their time.

Here are four tips to increase your chances for success when cold-calling:

Tone

It is important to be energetic and friendly. No one wants to receive a call where it sounds like you have made the same call over and over again. Treat each call as if it is the first call of the day.

Be Authentic

Clients don’t want someone who just reads the same script and sounds robotic. You can have a script, but don’t memorize it. Use the script as a guide to lead your conversation.

Time of Day

Timing is very important and can be difficult to achieve. Depending on the clientele, timing can vary. Test a couple of different times and days to see what works best.

Have a Fresh List

Clients move or change their contact information. It is important to have the most updated list you can, so you can have success while making cold calls.

Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Cold-calling can be intimidating and can be a lot to handle, so take it one day at a time. Along the way, make adjustments to the time of day you make your calls and your script, depending on how your calls are going. Cold-calling is not easy, and there are going to be some people who are not interested. Don’t take it personally! Keep trying, and know the next cold call you make could lead to a new client or even a sale.

