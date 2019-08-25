MoxiWorks and Buyside Launch Powerful Integration for Best-in-Class CMA

MoxiWorks, a leading real estate technology company, has announced a deeper integration with Buyside, adding even more power behind its best-in-class CMA, MoxiPresent, with powerful buyer data analytics.

“We’re excited to partner with MoxiWorks,” says Charles Williams IV, founder and CEO of Buyside. “Our partnership provides sales professionals easier access to valuable insights about their market and an innovative new way to better serve their customers.”

Now, real estate agents can add the power of Buyside’s intel on real-time buyer demand to their MoxiPresent listing presentations. With the click of a button, agents can now show actual buyers working with agents inside their network that are a match for the seller’s home. Agents can also add Buyside heatmaps, which helps facilitate a conversation with sellers around pricing strategy and are an indicator of how quickly their home may sell. This additional content makes the agent look professional, competent, and ultimately is a huge differentiator as they will be able to come to the table with buyers on day one.

“We’re beyond excited to add this integration to MoxiPresent. Not only does this provide more oomph for the agent when trying to win a listing, but these buyer profiles that are generated are hooked into an actual buyer in the Buyside system, which means that an agent can directly contact the buyer or the buyer’s agent and get a listing in front of them immediately,” says Bryan Link, product manager at MoxiWorks.

The best-in-class interactive CMA presentation tool MoxiPresent has delighted the industry for years as an utmost powerhouse for CMAs. Users of MoxiPresent see 43 percent more business on average than those not leveraging it, and the average adoption rate stands proudly at 75 percent. This tool includes always up-to-date MLS data and enables on-the-fly editing, rich media, beautiful listing flyers, interactive buyer tours, commute times, and now, this advanced Buyside integration.

“Partner integrations that are deeply connected to streamline agent workflows is what the MoxiCloud partner program is striving for, which is why we’re so excited about the MoxiPresent and Buyside integration,” says Kylah Searing, director of Partnerships and Integrations at MoxiWorks. “The ability for agents to get their buyer market analysis without ever leaving MoxiPresent, and have it displayed seamlessly in the presentation, is going to be a major win for them. Our brokerage clients have been asking for this and I’m thrilled to deliver it!”

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.