What Every Buyer Wants to Know About Your Home

Before putting your house on the market, you want to do everything you possibly can to help it sell fast. That usually means completing necessary fixes, making some updates, improving curb appeal and, of course, hiring a real estate agent. However, you should also prepare to make your house accessible to all potential buyers, not just through showings, but with information.

Every homebuyer wants to know specific aspects of houses they’re considering purchasing—information that may seem premature to advertise initially, but could ultimately be determining factors in their decision to make an offer.

This information may include the following:

How old is the home? When was it last renovated? How old is the roof?

What structures or fixtures are included in the list price? (Appliances, ceiling fans, lighting, shed, swing set, window treatments, etc.)

What are the home’s annual costs? (Electric, municipal water, gas, oil, lawn care, pool maintenance, etc.)

Has the home required asbestos, lead or mold removal? Has the home been tested for radon?

How is the home heated and/or cooled? How old is the heating and/or cooling system? How old is the hot water heater?

How old is the wiring? Is it up to code?

Does the house use city or well water? If well water, has it been tested?

Is/was an oil tank buried on the property? Is there a septic system, cesspool or drywell?

Are there any outstanding permits or liens on the property?

Is there a homeowners association? If so, what are the fees? What amenities or services are provided by the HOA?

Providing these answers up front not only meets prospective buyers on their terms—they’ll be searching for it online—but also could lead to an offer that much sooner. Work with your real estate agent to compile this information as comprehensively as possible. It will be appreciated!