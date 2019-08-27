5 Tips to Design the Perfect Game Room

Design an awesome game room with these tips…

Identify Your Space

Large, open areas allow you to set up distinct spaces for different activities, which is conducive to entertaining.

Consider the Games

Try to make the most of the room and have something that everyone will have fun playing together.

Pick a Theme

Having a theme will set the mood for your game room and make it an exciting place to entertain friends.

Functional Decor

It’s ideal to have furniture that can be moved around the room, as well as ample shelving or storage space.

Refreshment Area

Whether it’s a wet bar or a kitchenette, having some sort of refreshment area is a major bonus.