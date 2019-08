Everything You Need to Know About Wet Rooms

Here are a few things to know about wet rooms.

With no curtains, doors or shower trays, the clean aesthetic provides a spa-like bathing experience, and what’s not to love about that?

From easier access to efficient cleaning, an open-concept shower and bath area has numerous functional advantages.

If you don’t have the space for both a soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower, this style can be a great solution.

Working with a designer will ensure your bathroom is fashionable and functional.