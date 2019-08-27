Search
How to Curate Your Shelves

Here are four tips for curating shelves that are stylish and creative.

Form and Function

If you don’t have built-ins, there are tons of functional options that are easy to install, from floating shelves to open box shelves. 

Show Off Books

Choose a handful of books that are visually pleasing or mean the most to you to display.

Go Green

Houseplants can provide the perfect sense of balance amidst your other objects and artifacts.

Exhibit Your Art

Whether it’s handmade pottery, sculptures or framed pictures, this can be a surprising use of space that feels sophisticated.

