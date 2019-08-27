Why You Should Use Reclaimed Wood in Your Home

Here are just a few reasons why reclaimed wood might be the right choice for you!

It’s an eco-friendly option, so you’re helping to preserve natural resources. You can feel good about using timber that would otherwise go to waste.

Each piece of reclaimed wood is unique, and has often already developed a patina.

For a long time, reclaimed wood was only used in traditional or rustic design; however, these days, it can be found in almost any setting.

Unlike new materials, there’s a story behind reclaimed wood that gives character to your home.

While certain styles come and go, salvaged wood has timeless appeal that continues to improve with age.