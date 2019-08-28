CEO Exchange Highlights: Brokerage Leaders on What Works

(Above, L to R) Adam Contos, RE/MAX; Desiree Patno, Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB); (Below, L to R) Dottie Herman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Julie Vanderblue, The Higgins Group/Vanderblue Associates; Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate
In the brokerage business, there is no one path to success—but, it can help to know what works, firsthand from the leaders who’ve lived it.
RISMedia’s 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” brings exclusive perspectives into the spotlight, with candid conversations and sessions, including:
- Broker One-on-One: Competing With a New Rule Book
- If You Can Make It Here: Competitive Insights From NYC’s Power Players
- Independently Healthy: How Independent Firms Are Prospering in Today’s Market
- Redefining a Legacy Brand: One-on-One With Adam Contos
- Taking Real Estate From Transactional to Experiential
Along with these panels, attendees can gain insights from leaders with:
- Coldwell Banker NRT
- Compass
- HomeSmart International
- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- HSF Affiliates
- National Association of REALTORS®
- Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)
- Real Living Real Estate
- Realogy
- Realty ONE Group
- and more
The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.
RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:
Diamond Level
Homes.com
Real Estate Webmasters
Platinum Level
Inside Real Estate
Master Level
American Home Shield
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Century 21 Real Estate
Deluxe
ERA Real Estate
HSA Home Warranty
National Association of REALTORS®
Quicken Loans®
Realty ONE Group
Zillow Group
zipLogix
Host Level
Buyside
Create for the Human (Mobile Real Estate)
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
New Jersey REALTORS®
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Real Estate Express
Realtors Property Resource®
Event Level
ActivePipe
Adwerx
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
CoreLogic
Earnnest
HMS Home Warranty
Local Logic
MoxiWorks
PlanOmatic
Propertybase
REality
REBAC
Rental Beast
Sherri Johnson Consulting & Coaching
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker event with limited seating, and filling quickly. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.