CEO Exchange Highlights: Brokerage Leaders on What Works

(Above, L to R) Adam Contos, RE/MAX; Desiree Patno, Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB); (Below, L to R) Dottie Herman, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Julie Vanderblue, The Higgins Group/Vanderblue Associates; Mike Miedler, Century 21 Real Estate

In the brokerage business, there is no one path to success—but, it can help to know what works, firsthand from the leaders who’ve lived it.

RISMedia’s 30th Annual Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Vision 2020: Building a Future-Focused Real Estate Business,” brings exclusive perspectives into the spotlight, with candid conversations and sessions, including:

Broker One-on-One: Competing With a New Rule Book

If You Can Make It Here: Competitive Insights From NYC’s Power Players

Independently Healthy: How Independent Firms Are Prospering in Today’s Market

Redefining a Legacy Brand: One-on-One With Adam Contos

Taking Real Estate From Transactional to Experiential

Along with these panels, attendees can gain insights from leaders with:

Coldwell Banker NRT

Compass

HomeSmart International

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

HSF Affiliates

National Association of REALTORS®

Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

Real Living Real Estate

Realogy

Realty ONE Group

and more

The 2019 CEO Exchange is being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York City September 18-19. For agenda details and speakers, please visit RISMedia.com/RISMedia-CEO-Exchange.

RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate CEO Exchange is sponsored by:

Diamond Level

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters



Platinum Level

Inside Real Estate

Master Level

American Home Shield

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Century 21 Real Estate

Deluxe

ERA Real Estate

HSA Home Warranty

National Association of REALTORS®

Quicken Loans®

Realty ONE Group

Zillow Group

zipLogix

Host Level

Buyside

Create for the Human (Mobile Real Estate)

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

New Jersey REALTORS®

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Real Estate Express

Realtors Property Resource®

Event Level

ActivePipe

Adwerx

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

CoreLogic

Earnnest

HMS Home Warranty

Local Logic

MoxiWorks

PlanOmatic

Propertybase

REality

REBAC

Rental Beast

Sherri Johnson Consulting & Coaching

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is a broker event with limited seating, and filling quickly. For attendance information, contact Cindi Gallucci at cgallucci@rismedia.com.