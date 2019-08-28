Converting Leads: Clearly Defined and Measurable Goals

Without clearly defined and measurable goals, it’s hard to determine personal success. In order to achieve those goals, we need documentation. Well-defined goals can be collected and reviewed using a strategic plan, then broken down into daily activities. Once these tasks are identified, they should be managed in a CRM, scheduling tool or time-blocking system to make sure they get done.

Great! Now what? When I think about elevating execution, the most relevant area that comes to mind is listing or buyer appointments. This is an area where elevating execution can clearly be defined and measured.

Workman Success Systems defines the metric for solid, consistent listing appointment conversion to be at 60-70 percent. Most of these appointments should be found outside your friends and family sphere of influence (SOI). I often hear from new coaching clients that they have a 100-percent conversion rate on listing appointments, but they’re only prospecting with people from their SOI and Top 50. I always ask them, “Is that enough? Is your pool big enough to sustain your business? Are you working with a large enough group to ensure that your pond is consistently filled?”

Content Square 1.

What steps can an agent take to not only elevate their execution and money-making activities, but also consistently fill their pond?

Follow a clearly defined and scalable system to track and plan daily activities. Use scripting and role-play practice to build skillsets, overcome objections and get the contract signed.

First, the system. Listings don’t just happen. They’re a direct result of putting the time in to make connections with a large group of people. All those contacts should be managed and tracked in a multi-faceted listing lead generation system. The following items should be included in your plan:

Content Square 2.

Follow up with Top 50/SOI

Engage neighborhood residents with current listings

Keep in touch with past clients

Use automated systems like PPC/auto valuations

Hold top-notch open houses

Once these pillars are a part of your plan, they should also become part of your scheduled daily activities and ongoing programs. These programs can easily be managed with a quality CRM system and maintained by time-blocking for the consistent touches and follow-ups needed to keep connections active.

Next, the how. How do we use a system to build our skills and present well to our clients? Systems-based presentations typically involve researching the area’s market and listed/sold comparables, knowing how and where you’re able to market, understanding the services you bring to the table, and identifying the client’s objectives before you even walk in the door.

Using a script to start the process with the client each time allows you to elevate your value by presenting the information in a way that resonates with them. When you practice with scripts, you learn to get all the information you can before the appointment and then communicate the most relevant and important information to the client. This will boost your conversion rate with all types of clients.

Content Square 3.

Follow the system, practice the scripts, and the business will come.