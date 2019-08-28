Window to the Law: Worker Classification Update

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

Worker classification is a critical issue for the real estate industry. Many brokers classify their agents as independent contractors since salespeople typically operate independently and are paid on a commission basis. A number of court cases have been filed recently challenging the classification of salespeople as independent contractors, which is why it’s crucial for brokers to ensure that independent contractors are properly treated as such. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn about recent industry lawsuits and best practices for worker classification.

See the video.