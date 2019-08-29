How to Step Up Your Safety Practices

Safety should always be your priority! As a new agent, safety can’t be discussed enough. From every open house showing to every meeting you have, safety should be an important factor.

From adequate preparation to communicating effectively with colleagues, there are several ways you can better ensure your safety on the job. Here are some steps you can take towards achieving that:

Keep Lines of Communication Open

Although this is one of the easiest precautions to take as an agent, it’s also one of the most commonly overlooked. Letting others in your office know where you’re headed—whether it be to a showing or to take clients out in your car—is one of the most important habits to get into to ensure your safety on the job. If you’re a very busy agent, creating a shared Google Calendar with the location and time of all your appointments may be an easy solution.

Control Your Own Schedule

Set the hours that you’re comfortable meeting with clients and stick to them. Make them readily available to all sellers and prospective buyers by including them in your marketing materials. If you’re uneasy about working after dark, that’s fine! Just be sure you make that known and notify family or colleagues of where you’ll be if you ever plan to work late.

Always Be Prepared

Remember to always be prepared and don’t be afraid to carry pepper spray. You can keep it on your person and concealed at all times. Also, self-defense classes are an excellent way to prepare yourself for a worst-case scenario. Being prepared when you leave the office or your home guarantees that you’ll be ready should an uncomfortable situation ever arise.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s blog and social media editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Jameson your real estate news ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.