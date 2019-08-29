Taking Innovation to a Whole New Level

Deluxe Branded Marketing Empowers Agents to Deliver the Right Message to the Right Audience Through the Right Media

For Anne Marie Gianutsos, CMO at Houlihan Lawrence, helping agents grow their business and build their brand is key when it comes to setting them on the path to continued success. And thanks to a long-standing relationship with Deluxe Branded Marketing, the firm’s agents have everything they need to deliver the right message to the right audience through the right media and at the right time.

Providing marketing solutions to real estate agents seeking to grow their business, Deluxe Branded Marketing—formerly Impact Marketing Solutions—has worked with Houlihan Lawrence to assist their agents in their marketing efforts for the last 15 years.

At the center of the relationship is a collaborative partnership that’s paved the way to create solutions that allow the firm’s agents to simply and effectively market themselves and their properties. Through a custom-branded storefront, agents can access a large catalog of branded materials that can be ordered on-demand.

More than just a printer, Deluxe Branded Marketing has worked with Houlihan Lawrence over the years to create programs to automate and trigger marketing activities. Taking this one step further, the two have joined forces to integrate marketing tools that tie together traditional methods and digital campaigns.

With a true focus on collaboration, the two teams recently worked together to bring to market an innovative social media data tool known as InstaStat.

Created to solve the challenge associated with there being no way for agents to seamlessly serve up hyper-local data insights without a host of controls in place from the home office team, Gianutsos notes that InstaStat empowers the firm’s agents to generate data graphics that can be shared across social media platforms.

“The first step toward combatting this challenge was to create a way to visually serve up our exclusive data in bite-sized chunks,” says Gianutsos.

With an initial focus on single-family stats (a dataset that’s been expanded due to agents clamoring for more), InstaStat has proven to be a popular addition to the company’s digital product offerings.

With just a few clicks, agents can generate accurate and engaging bite-sized snapshots relevant to their markets backed by verified numbers, optimized for sharing on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. They can even customize the graphic for a unique look that best fits their personal brand, choosing from a variety of backgrounds in line with the company’s lifestyle-focused marketing approach.

“While agents have their own unique look and feel, InstaStat allows them to customize the color of the font, as well as the background image,” says Gianutsos. “Therefore, if multiple agents in the same area are posting the same data, it stands apart visually.”

But it goes further than that, as InstaStat provides a unique advantage when it comes to positioning the firm’s agents as the analytic professionals today’s consumers need to guide them through the process.

“When you think about the credentials that rank highest when selecting an agent, analytic is at the top of the list,” says Gianutsos. “Giving agents access to market insights they can post on social media not only helps build their brand, but also goes a long way toward positioning them as a person who can handle the tough questions.”

Looking ahead, the sky’s the limit for Houlihan Lawrence and Deluxe Branded Marketing.

“Every company has to have a clear vision of what they want to achieve, along with a partner that’s willing to move at your pace and work on the platforms and services that are going to benefit your agents,” concludes Gianutsos.

For more information, please visit re.deluxe.com.