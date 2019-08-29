International Real Estate: Steps to Making a Global Move

Whether you’re hoping to work with domestic clients looking to purchase a home abroad, or international clients hoping to move to your area, having an international real estate presence can seriously step up your housing game. For brokers interested in expanding internationally, use some time this weekend to brainstorm on the following steps to get you started.

Choose an area. When looking to expand your reach internationally, stay focused and start “small” by choosing one area of interest, say, China or Canada.

Build an international team. This doesn’t have to be as overwhelming as it sounds—even hiring one designated pro solely focused on serving international transactions can have a huge impact. Look for those with international connections or prior real estate experience in your area of interest.

Look into specialized training. There are designations, like NAR’s Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), that can offer groundwork for becoming a specialist in international real estate, and add an extra reason that international buyers should want to work with you.

Affiliate. Instead of trying to build internationally from scratch, look into finding an affiliated brand already thriving internationally, and see about joining their international team.

Network. You’re already networking in your sphere. Now, it’s time to build a new sphere. Look into networking events in your area of interest and head there—even if it means a long flight—in order to forge strong relationships with real estate professionals who may be able to offer a referral.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.