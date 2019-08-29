Which Home Renovations Should You Splurge on?

Home renovations can be expensive, especially if you want to make changes to several rooms or alter the floorplan. You probably want to keep the costs down as much as possible, but sometimes it’s better to spend more money to install items that’ll last a long time, have a major impact on the overall appearance of a room, and help you attract a buyer and sell your home for a good price in the future.

Wood Flooring

Nothing beats the warm appeal of wood floors. While it’ll cost a lot more to install than other flooring materials, wood flooring can last decades. If the floor gets scratched or scuffed, you’ll be able to sand and refinish it to restore it to its original beauty. Wood floors can often be refinished several times, if necessary. If you decide to sell your house in the future, you’ll have no trouble attracting plenty of buyers who also recognize the advantages of wood flooring.

Appliances

You probably use appliances such as the stove, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher nearly every day, and the washer and dryer at least once or twice a week. Spending money for quality appliances is a good investment. You don’t have to purchase the most expensive models, but you should read reviews to find out which brands tend to last the longest and compare prices and warranties.

Content Square 1.

Cabinets

If your family uses the kitchen to prepare meals each day, you most likely open and close the cabinets a lot, which can cause wear and tear that can detract from the appearance of the entire room. If you’re going to replace the cabinets, it makes sense to pay more for quality. You don’t need to go all out for top-of-the-line cabinets, but you can get ones made from strong wood at a reasonable price.

Countertops

Kitchen countertops can look beat up after years of daily use. If you cook a lot, it’s worth investing in durable countertops that won’t scratch, chip or stain easily. You have many options when it comes to materials and colors. Visit a local home improvement store, and talk to an employee about how you use your kitchen so you can get advice on the best material.

Statement Lighting

A bold lighting fixture can be the focal point of a room. If you’ve cut corners in other areas to save money, allow yourself to splurge on a lighting fixture that’ll add style and sophistication to the room.

Content Square 2.

Spend More for Quality

The cost to renovate a house, or even a single room, often gives homeowners sticker shock. It’s understandable to want to save wherever you can, but sometimes splurging now on quality products that’ll last, beautify your home and add to its value is the best move in the long run.