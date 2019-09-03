3 Household Tasks to Get a Head Start on This Fall

The slightly cooler days can be a deceptively good time to get a head start on some of your seasonal household tasks—both indoors and outdoors. If you’re the kind of person who likes to leave things to the last minute, why not try a new tactic and get these out of the way before the cooler weather sets in?

Clean all your windows. Spring and summer are often busy for construction projects and that means that grit, dirt and grime are more likely to coat your windows. Use the remaining warm weather to give all your windows a wash until they sparkle. Soon you’ll be able to enjoy a serene winter wonderland scene from inside.

Pro tip: Even if you live in a condo, you might still be on the hook for washing your windows. Windows that are inaccessible are often cleaned by the condo corporation, but you might be responsible for your sliding balcony doors and any glass you can reach from your patio.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Before fireplace and candle season hits, it’s a good idea to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they’re working properly. If not, replace the batteries or call your local fire safety system vendor to enquire about replacements.

Clean and store summer items. Leaving seasonal furniture or objects out in the elements is easy to do, especially if you’re one of those people who leaves things to the last minute. Harsh rain or snow can damage your belongings, however—even those marketed as “all season.” Make sure your patio furniture, textiles and outdoor plants are stowed safely in a shed, garage or indoors before it gets too late in the season.