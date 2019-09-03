5 Minutes to a Whole New Outlook

From the stress of life’s competing priorities to the constant distraction of social media and almost anything in between, there are so many ways to find yourself distracted, envious or just plain stressed out. When you’re in the middle of a project or tackling something that needs your full attention this is less than ideal. Try these three mental hacks to ground yourself and experience a positive outlook.

Take a mini break to watch something funny. Things that make us laugh boost our spirits and refocus us almost instantly. The next time you’re feeling anxious or negative, take a quick break to watch your favourite funny pet video on YouTube or peek at a photo that makes you laugh.

Transport yourself. Sometimes to get yourself out of a negative mindset, the best strategy is to mentally transport yourself somewhere else. Think about a vacation spot, activity or event that makes you feel good. Think about each sense associated with it: taste, smell, feel, touch. Our memories are often physical as well as mental, so recalling those positive memories changes our entire outlook.

Replay your awesomeness. If you’re feeling particularly depressed, it can be really helpful to review some of your most awesome accomplishments. Whether they are recent or not, thinking about items you have a sense of pride about makes you feel proud, competent and might even inspire you to get through whatever you’re tackling at the moment.

People often talk about self-care as though you need to commit a serious amount of time and energy for it to have its full effect. And while there is definitely a time and place for a spa day where you ditch your phone, sometimes self-care can be as simple as a few minutes where you focus on something funny, pleasing or achievement-oriented.