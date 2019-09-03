Don’t Make These Mistakes When Cleaning Your Bathroom

Cleaning bathrooms is nobody’s favourite task, so you might as well make it worth your time. The problem is the bathroom is filled with sneaky nooks and crannies, not to mention it’s probably one of the most-used rooms in your house. All this combines to make bathrooms a challenging space to clean. These are some of the most common mistakes people make when tackling them:

Forgetting mirrors. Don’t do a major scrub down and forget your over-the-sink mirrors. After all, they’re one of the first things people see. From smudgy fingerprints to teeth-flossing remnants, there’s all types of things that can get stuck there. Give them a generous cleaning with warm water and vinegar and wipe with a lint-free rag, like a microfiber rag or an old t-shirt.

Neglecting to dust or vacuum first. You might be anxious to start spraying and swiping, but if you don’t dust your bathroom surfaces first, you’ll just be wiping wet dust and particles around. Use a dusting attachment on your vacuum or a dry Swiffer on surfaces first, and your wipe down will be much less work.

Forgetting behind the toilet. It’s just one of those places you don’t glance at all the time, so it’s easy to forget. But that grungy space behind the toilet is a magnet for dust, hair and miscellaneous liquid stains. Make sure you’re dusting and wiping down there as well, on both the floor and the wall.

Missing out on disinfecting. Vinegar is an all-natural antiseptic and makes a great addition to your cleaning regime. Spray on your sink, toilet, shower and tub surfaces to kill those germs. Just don’t scrub with baking soda—another all-natural favourite—as it cancels out the antiseptic properties of vinegar.