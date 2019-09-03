How to Design an Eclectic Space





Use these tips to achieve an eclectic setting that maintains a sense of balance…

Look to the Pros

This will help identify what really speaks to you and form the foundation of your aesthetic.

Pick a Color Scheme

Eclectic rooms tend to have dramatic color schemes, but make sure it’s a palette you can add details to.

Dramatic Textures

Juxtaposing multiple textures is at the heart of this style—and can often be a way of creating contrast.

Introduce Layers

Throw pillows, area rugs and window treatments are the perfect way to accent the look with layers.

Curate the Objects

Filling the room with a careful selection of objects will help bring it all together.