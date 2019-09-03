How to Design an Eclectic Space

Use these tips to achieve an eclectic setting that maintains a sense of balance…
Look to the Pros
This will help identify what really speaks to you and form the foundation of your aesthetic.
Pick a Color Scheme
Eclectic rooms tend to have dramatic color schemes, but make sure it’s a palette you can add details to.
Dramatic Textures
Juxtaposing multiple textures is at the heart of this style—and can often be a way of creating contrast.
Introduce Layers
Throw pillows, area rugs and window treatments are the perfect way to accent the look with layers.
Curate the Objects
Filling the room with a careful selection of objects will help bring it all together.